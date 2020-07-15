GALVESTON—
Anthony Lewis Santana, 58, departed this life on July 5, 2020, at his residence.
Anthony was born September 1, 1961, in Galveston, TX. He was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. He was a member of Live Oak Baptist Church, and worked as a security guard until his illness.
Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents. Anthony leaves precious memories with his children, daughter, Shawnte Lane; two sons, Kenneth Smith and Rayshard Ritell; five sisters Yolanda Thibo (Alex), Valinciera Allen (Roderick), Johnetta Simmons, Lynette Josey (Aaron), and Tameka Cordin (Jason); two brothers, John R. Santana, Jr. (Alexis) and Demetrius Santana; uncle, William Lee Williams; one amazing cousin, Vanessa Conley, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In loving memory of Anthony, his family will have a visitation on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 1-2:00 PM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. A private family service will be held.
Read full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
