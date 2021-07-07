Edward James Eddie Gilbert, Jr.

SANTA FE — Edward "Eddie" James Gilbert, Jr., 80, of Santa Fe, TX passed away on July 06, 2021 in Webster, TX. Eddie was born February 07, 1941 in Galveston, TX to Edward James and Mary Theresa (Mae) Gilbert, Sr. Mr. Gilbert was raised in the catholic faith. He has been a resident of Santa Fe for over forty years and formerly of Galveston, TX. He worked as a contractor at Union Carbide/Dow for over forty years and was a member of the IBEW Local 527.
Mr. Gilbert is preceded in death by his wife Marianna Gilbert; daughter Lesa Gilbert and parents Edward and Mae Gilbert, Sr.
Eddie is survived by his son Steven Gilbert; sister Patricia Kessler and many more extended family and friends.
Eddie was also a proud and devoted fan of Texas A&M athletics after his daughter graduated from A&M in 92. He would be often seen wearing the maroon and white!
There will be a visitation, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday July 09, 2021 at Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517 Dickinson, TX 77539. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.