Eva Mae Zuspann Kelemen, 92, passed away peacefully July 26, 2019, surrounded by her beloved family. Eva was a lifelong resident of Galveston County. She was born in Galveston on September 19, 1926. She lived in Galveston most of her life until she and her husband of 70 years, Vic, moved to Hitchcock and then later to Friendswood where she spent her final years.
She attended Galveston schools and was a graduate of Ball High. Earlier in her life, Eva worked at Moody National Bank in Galveston, then later as secretary for twenty years at O’Connell High School. Eva Mae and Vic loved their two sons, Ronald Wayne Kelemen and Victor “Paul” Kelemen Jr. They supported their sons in all that they pursued and accomplished, and were so very proud of them. Eva was an excellent cook and thoroughly enjoyed fixing a huge meal, frequently stuffed shrimp, for her family and friends. Eva Mae was a proud and lifelong member of First Lutheran Church of Galveston.
Her husband Victor P. Kelemen, her parents, Earl Edward Zuspann and Frieda Habluetzel Zuspann, and her sister, Earleen Zuspann Carter, precede Eva in death. Survivors include her two sons, Ronald Kelemen and his wife Patricia, and Paul Kelemen; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Eva’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Sunday 28 July, at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson Texas. The family thanks the staff of Friendship Haven for their constant and compassionate care of Eva the past four years and the caring staff of Hospice Plus during her final days. A private interment will follow on Monday. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the of First Lutheran Church of Galveston, Alzheimer’s Association or to the charity of your choice.
