HOUSTON — Jakob Ian Bean, 43, of Houston, passed away January 13, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021 with a visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Jakob Bean was born August 15, 1977 in Dyess AFB, Abilene, Texas. He was raised in Texas City where he attended school. Jakob enjoyed skateboarding, playing guitar, music and art. He worked in construction and retail.
He is preceded in death by uncle, Melvin Halfmann, Jr; grandmother, Patricia M. Bean and aunt, Cindy Renaud.
Survivors include mother, Deborah Ann Halfmann Bean; father, William E. Bean, Jr; brothers, Joseph I. Bean and Joshua M. Bean; grandparents, Melvin Halfmann, Sr., William E. Bean, Sr., Barbara and Mike Miller; many other aunts uncles, relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.