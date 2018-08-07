Barbara Ann “Dunnie” Barnett, passed away August 3, 2018 in Galveston, Texas. She was born September 29, 1942 in Galveston to parents I.H. Moser and Elizabeth M. Feigle Moser.
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, Texas. She was a longtime employee of Gay Pontiac in Dickinson and a lifetime resident of Galveston County.
She was preceded in death by her Husband Rufus E. Barnett Jr.; brothers, Freddie Moser, Peter Moser, and James J. Moser; sister. Rose Marie King.
She is survived by her sons, Rufus E. Barnett III and Paul W. Barnett; sister, Carolyn E. Barnett and husband Jesse; brothers, I.H. Moser, Jr. and wife Patsy, and John H. Moser and wife Nannie; sister-in-law, Thelma Moser; grandchildren. Tara J. Barnett and Brandon H. Barnett; and great-granddaughter, Aliana E. Flores; many nieces and nephews; and her best friends of many years, Ruth Stevens, Novie Barron, and Sonja Blinka.
A Memorial Service will be held 10:00 am, Friday, August 10, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock Texas. Interment follows at Galveston Memorial Park, Hitchcock, TX.
