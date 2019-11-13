Dr. Dolly Irene Thiem-Escobedo, 74, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was born April 23, 1945, in Galveston, and graduated from Ball High School with the class of 1963. Dolly began her collegiate studies at Lamar Tech in Beaumont, where she received a BS in Home Economics. She then attended Texas Woman’s University, graduating with both an MS and a Ph.D. in Child Development. From there, Dolly began a teaching career that spanned decades and impacted the lives of countless children all over the country. Most of her career was spent as a teacher on either a high school or college level, however she also owned a day care and eventually retired as the Chairman of the Child Development Department and the Director of the Children’s Center at San Jacinto College. As Dolly fought a long and courageous battle with cancer and rheumatoid arthritis, it is only fitting that after her retirement, Dolly became an ombudsman for the Mayor’s Council of the City of Galveston as an advocate for senior citizens and the disabled.
During her tenure at San Jacinto College, Dolly met Miguel Escobedo one night at a Luby’s Cafeteria. He became the love of her life, and they took many wonderful trips together to Europe and Mexico. Dolly considered it a privilege to be the godmother to Katherine Sheppard Albers (Morales) and Benjamin Everts Albers. She would also want to be remembered as the devoted mother to her three beloved poodles, Francoise, Phoebe, and Gypsy.
Dolly was preceded in death by her parents, Richard J. and Dolly Irene Thiem, as well as her husband, Miguel Escobedo.
She is survived by her brother, Richard J. Thiem, Jr. and wife, Dodie; nieces and nephews: Ronda King, Traci Hayes, and James Stockton, Sr. and their families; and close friends, John and Cathy Carter and their daughter, Cambrye; as well as many other friends and relatives.
Dolly’s family will receive visitors beginning at 9:30 a.m., Friday, November 15, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Graveside service will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Grand View Cemetery in Pasadena, TX.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Hayes, Corey Hayes, Nate King, Josh Ahmed, James Stockton, Jr., and Herbie Frankovich.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 2415 Winnie, Galveston, TX 77550, or to the Arthritis Foundation www.arthritis.org/donate.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Dolly’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
