Joanne Nessler
Joanne Nessler, 83, of Tiki Island, passed away, Saturday, March 30, 2019. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
Arthur Leal
Arthur Leal age 36 of Knoxville, Tennessee formerly of League City passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his residence. Services are pending at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin, Texas, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneral home.net
Erma Pearl Fruge Carmen
MISSOURI CITY—Erma P. Fruge Carmen, 59, departed this life on April 3, 2019, at Methodist Hospital, Sugarland, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.