Joanne Nessler

Joanne Nessler, 83, of Tiki Island, passed away, Saturday, March 30, 2019. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.

Arthur Leal

Arthur Leal age 36 of Knoxville, Tennessee formerly of League City passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his residence. Services are pending at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin, Texas, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneral home.net

Erma Pearl Fruge Carmen 

MISSOURI CITY—Erma P. Fruge Carmen, 59, departed this life on April 3, 2019, at Methodist Hospital, Sugarland, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.

