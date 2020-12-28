Michael Lunn Mike Mumey

TEXAS CITY —
“Michael Lunn Mumey, 81, of Texas City, passed away Saturday December 26, 2020 in Texas City.
Michael was born December 6, 1939, in Davenport, Iowa, to Norman and Mary Mumey. He has been a resident of Texas City for 57 years, retiring as a Captain with the Texas City Fire Department, after 32 years of service.
Michael was a member of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, St Mary’s Men Club, and the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Golden Division. He was one of the original members of the Amoco Federal Credit Union Platinum Club.
Mike was a caring and devoted husband who loved to spoil his one and only love, Rose. To his children, he was the fun-loving Dad who always made them laugh, and their protector who always made them feel safe. He would usually work 1 or 2 different jobs, along with his firefighting career, but during the summer, would pile the family into the car and travel the country.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Michelle Mumey and two sisters, Ann Mumey and Jane Land.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Rose Mumey; two daughters, Chris Roberson (Ronnie) of Texas City, Jennifer Patterson (Toby) of Webster; and son, Rick Mumey (Jane) of Houston; two brothers, Patrick Mumey (Pam) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Brian Mumey (Clinton Swingle) of Rochester, New York; six grandchildren, Matt Christen, Staci Rives, Kate Mumey, Jack Mumey, Chassidy Rust, and Royce Roberson; seven great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.
A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 6:00pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque, with Rosary and Vigil Services at 6:00pm. A service will be held at 10:00 am Thursday December 31, 2020 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, of Texas City, with Father Clint Ressler officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas. Texas City Fire Fighters will serve as pall bearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Fatima School.
The CDC Covid-19 Guideline of wearing a mask and social distancing is required and seating is limited.”
