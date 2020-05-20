Florence Perry, 97 years of age, received her angel wings on Thursday, May 14th at her residence surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Perry was born July 3, 1922 in Lake Charles LA, to the late William and Julia Landry. She was the youngest of eight children, all preceded her in death. Mrs. Perry also had three grandchildren who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Perry was married to the late Henry Issac Perry in 1937 and six children were born from their union. Mrs. Perry’s profession was her life to her family and friends. She was a nurturer and strong matriarch to her family. She was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board in her earlier years. She enjoyed traveling all over the country and visiting the casinos. Mrs. Perry was truly treasured by her family and her absence has been felt with broken hearts.
Mrs. Perry leaves to cherish her loving memory, her children: Henry Perry, Jr. (Verma), Percy Perry (late Goria), Vickie Verrett (late Jessie), Patricia Hypolite, Barbara Williams (late Micheal), Joyce Perry-Peoples (Jackie). Mrs. Perry was blessed with 16 grandchildren: Andrea Hypolite, Henry Perry III, Percy Perry Jr, Micheal Perry, David Verrett, Don Verrett, Sha Kyle, Jeanine Perry, Sherrie Williams, Shaunte Hypolite, Shemaka Union, Jesse Verrett, Tanya Perry, Angela Hurd, Johnny Quinine and Kristina Bryant. Mrs. Perry continued to be blessed with 37 great grandchildren, and 20 great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind two nieces, Donna Dixon (Jessie) and Renee Whitfied-Theodore, and one nephew,Tracy Carter, cousins and friends.
Words will not wipe away our tears and hugs may not ease our pain.
But holding on to our Memories because forever they will remain.
A visitation will be held Saturday, May 23rd from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines we will celebrate our beloved Mother’s life with a private family service. Flowers and condolences may be offered at FJFM, 3828 Avenue O, Galveston, TX 77550 or www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.