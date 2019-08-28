William Estell Vaughan III age 65 passed away Sunday August 25th.
He was a college accountant in Corpus Christi, Beeville, and Galveston Texas. He was a member of the Church of Christ, his love for music, led him to be a Song leader. He was a member of the Rotary Club in both Beeville and Galveston Texas.
Complete obituary can be viewed at www.croleyfh.net.
