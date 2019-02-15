Lambousy
Funeral services for Ann Lambousy will be held today at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in La Marque at 10:00am under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Giusti
Funeral service for Louis Giusti will be held today at 10:30am at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Gass
A Celebration of life service for Raymond Gass will be held today at 1:00pm at The Fellowship Church, 2222 Hwy 146 N Texas City, TX.
Shreck
Funeral services for Winnell Shreck will be held today at 12:00pm at Forest Park East Funeral Home in Webster, under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.