RICHWOOD, TX — William Earl Boone was born June 16, 1952 and passed away March 26, 2022 after an extended illness.
He was raised in Texas City, graduating in 1971. After graduation and due to life-long illnesses, Bill had to go to three recruiting stations before he was able to enlist in the Navy. He served as a Quartermaster on several vessels and also performed mine sweeps in Vietnam waters. His time in the service, both good and very bad, defined much of the rest of his life. He certainly had the language down. For this obituary his family preferred his service picture over his more recent ZZ Top look. After his service he returned to Texas City and started his life-long career in the automotive parts industry. He married his wife Jan in 2002 and moved to Richwood, TX where he lived for the rest of his life.
Church attendance for Bill was rare in his later years but due to his church training in his younger years and his personal relationship with Jesus Christ, no one lived Biblical values as well as Bill. He always instinctively did the right thing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lillie Faye Boone. Bill is survived by his wife Jan, step daughter Lara Blanton, sisters Marcy Boone and Marilyn Baker (Dennis Stockman), and loving nephew Casey Baker.
Per Bill's request, there will be no funeral services. The family is planning a gathering at the graveside to celebrate his life. Donations on his behalf can be made to Warriors Refuge (West Columbia).
