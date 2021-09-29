Helen Joyce Simmons

GALVESTON — Helen Joyce Campbell Simmons, 94, went home to be with Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021, at The Meridian in Galveston, TX.
She was born on July 18, 1928, in Allenhurst, TX, to Louis and Hannah Scott Campbell.
She was a faithful member of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church where she served as an usher. Later joining with St. Paul Methodist United Methodist Church as a member until death.
She was employed as a domestic employee of the late Dr. & Mrs. William Levin for many years before retiring and to them she was a part of their family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life for 39 years, Walter Simmons, parents, son, Hubert L. Campbell, sisters, Elmer Temple, Earnesteen Campbell, Maggie Thibodeaux, Ella Benefield, brothers, Louis & Henry Campbell, and god-daughter, Stacy Freeman.
She leaves cherished memories with her devoted niece, Rosa Crooks; sister, Mary L. Spencer; brothers, Melvin Campbell, Hurbert Campbell of Galveston and Wilson Campbell of Hitchcock; a devoted nephew, Kenneth Spann and a host of nieces and nephews and family.
There will be a visitation at 1PM, followed by a service celebrating her life at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Pastor Clarence White officiating. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
