GALVESTON—
Anna R. Alexander, 79, departed this life on May 21, 2020, at Harbor Hospice in Houston, TX.
Anna’s family will have a visitation for her on Saturday, May 30th from 9-11AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. A private graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery.
She is survived by her two sons, Christopher and Warren Alexander, Jr.; one sister that she reared, four brothers, 4 granddaughters, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friend.
See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
