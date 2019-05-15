On December 11, 1945, a baby boy joined the family of the Late Johnny B. Smith and the Late Gladys Johnson Smith, in Overton, Rusk County, Texas. However, there was an older sibling, the Late Otha B. Smith, just waiting for a playmate.
Bobby Dean attended elementary school in Overton and Arp Public Schools. He graduated from Arp High School in 1964. Furthering his education, he attended Tyler District College (1966) and later graduating from Stephen F. Austin with a major in Math and a minor in Art. Later, he obtained his Masters Degree from Stephen F. Austin in Educational Administration. Furthermore, to enhance himself, he received his administrative certification from Prairie View A & M University.
In 1966 Bobby married the love of his life, Carol Louise Stansell. Together they have two children, Keith Jerome Smith and the “Late” Kristi Yolanda Smith.
In 1970, Bobby was employed by Laneville Independent School District as Math teacher and basketball coach. In 1973, he was blessed to be employed by La Marque Independent School District as Math teacher and Junior Varsity Basketball coach.
Around 1982, Bobby joined the Hitchcock ISD as Assistant Principal of Hitchcock High School. Later, he became principal of Crosby Junior High School. With a wealth of experience, Bobby became Principal of Hitchcock Elementary School. He retired from Hitchcock Independent School District in 2000. Finally, Bobby felt the need to return to the classroom teaching math at the Crosby Junior High School, in Hitchcock, Texas.
For many years, Bobby spent his summers working at the La Marque Boys Club, influencing young boys to set life goals, the importance of team work and identifying one’s self. He delivered food from the Food Banks to families who could not travel to the Food Bank themselves. Further, Bobby is a 50 plus year member of Omega Phi Psi Fraternity, serving in various leadership roles. In 2017, he was selected as a 2017 Legend by Progressive Baptist Church for his contributions to church, school and community. Throughout his lifetime, he has received numerous recognitions and awards for his service rendered throughout the Galveston County.
“Deacon” Bobby Dean Smith departed this life on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 12:30 a.m. at his home, surrounded by his wife, Carol, son, Keith and friends.
He leaves in God’s care one son, Keith Jerome Smith; four grandchildren: Jonte Smith, Zhana Allen, Klyle Smith, Kaden Smith and a devoted “little” friend, Jernie Hawkins, many family and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Progressive Baptist Church, 5820 FM 1765, Texas City, TX 77591 — public visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. — 10:30 a.m. Omega Fraternity at 10:30 a.m. and Homegoing service at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, make contributions to Progressive Baptist Church, PO Box 886, La Marque, TX 77568.
Arrangements by Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
