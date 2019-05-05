GALVESTON—Benito “Benny” Salas, Jr., age 73, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at Bayou Pines Care Center. He was born in Galveston, Texas on September 23, 1945.
He graduated from Galveston Ball High School. After high school he was drafted into the U.S. Army and proudly served his country in the Viet Nam War, where he received 2 Purple Hearts and an Army Commendation Medal. After his service in the military he went to Galveston College and received an Associate’s Degree. He worked at McCoy’s Building supplies for 10 years, and then went to work at Walgreens for numerous years, until his retirement. His passions were fishing and taking his family on weekend road trips. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his wife Della Salas; and his siblings Francis, Beatrice and Victor.
He is survived by his sons Michael Salas and wife Asheley, and Benito Salas, III; grandchildren Michael Salas, Jr., Preston Salas, Brylee Salas, Marin Salas and Stephanie Salas; sister Helen Caviston and husband James; brother Jacinto Salas; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, with Reverend Raymond Pinard officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. For those who wish to send online condolences or sign the guest book, please go to www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
