Alva “Kent” Syfert, 87, passed away Wednesday August 21, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Webster, Texas.
Kent was born in Moore, Oklahoma on July 19, 1932 to parents Maude and Alva Clyde Syfert. Kent had two brothers, Thaine Syfert and Mervin Syfert, and three sisters Marjorie, Sue, and Mary whom all preceded him in death.
In 1954, Kent moved his wife, Jody, and son, Gary, to Texas City, Texas and then La Marque, Texas in 1961. After raising their son, Kent and Jody moved to League City, Texas where they resided until Jody’s death in 1986, after 36 years of marriage.
Kent married his second wife, Mary in 1990. They were happily married for 17 years, until her death in 2007. Kent was an avid golfer and played the game as long as he was able. He enjoyed the friendships with his golfing friends, and delighted in the many competitions they would enter. Some of his fondest memories were on the golf course at Bayou Golf Course in Texas City or the multiple times they would travel to Las Vegas to play in golf tournaments during Super Bowl weekend.
He also loved watching football or the Astros. During his final days, he looked forward to watching the Astro games with his son, Gary, by his bedside.
Kent is survived by his devoted son, Gary Syfert and his wife, Jere of League City; grandsons, Aaron Syfert and fiancée, Phoebe Ohlzon, Justin Syfert and his wife, Jennifer, and Travis Syfert and his wife, Maria. Great-grandchildren, Clayton Syfert, Noah Syfert, Avery Syfert, and Austin Syfert. Sister-in-laws, Judy Young, Francis Barrow, and Donna O’Neal and their families.
Kent loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Although we will all miss Papa Kent, we rejoice in knowing that through his faith in Jesus Christ, we will see him again.
A visitation will be held Sunday, August 25 at Forest Park East Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Kent’s Life will be Monday, August 26 at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Aaron Lutz at Forest Park East with burial to follow.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Justin Syfert, Travis Syfert, nephews Darren Hockenbury, Mark O’Neal, and Jeff Miller; brother-in-law Johnny Barrow, and golfing buddy Jack Reeves.
