Milton C. Johanson, 94, of Dallas passed away July 18, 2018.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. and a funeral service will be Sunday, July 22 at 2 p.m. Both are at Sparkman Funeral Home 1029 S. Greenville Ave, Richardson, TX.
Interment with military honors will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Fredericksburg, TX on Monday, July 23 at 10 a.m.
Milt was born July 22, 1924 in Fredericksburg to Charles and Grace (Striegler) Johanson and served in the Air Force during World War II from 1944 to 1946.
For full obituary see www.sparkmanrichardson.com.
