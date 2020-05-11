May 25, 1965- May 5, 2020
Jimmy Lee Withers, 54, was born on May 25, 1965 in Pasadena, Texas, and passed away on May 5, 2020. He was a resident of Santa Fe, TX.
Lee was born in Pasadena, TX and graduated from South Houston High School in 1983. He attended San Jacinto College. He was an avid baseball player growing up and continued with softball as an adult. Lee was a carpenter before starting his career in the Inspection field in 1997. He obtained his API 510, 570, 936, SIFE, and CWI Certifications. At the time of his passing, Lee was the Inspection Lead for Major Projects for Marathon Petroleum. He took great pride in his work.
Lee enjoyed traveling the world, visiting Major League Baseball parks, hunting and fishing, spending time with family and friends and loved his career as an Inspector. He will be remembered for his laugh, sense of humor, sincere bear hugs and for always being there to help his co-workers when the need arose.
Lee is the son of Jimmy Withers and Sandra Janik. He is survived by loving wife of 23 years, Tammie Withers; sons, Jayson and Jeremy Withers; 3 dogs, Bentley “Littles”, Daisy, Major and grandpup, Bella Boo and cousins, Kelly Shine, Jennifer Vinton and William Schuster.
He is preceded in death by father, Jimmy Withers; grandmother and grandfather, Maurine and Leo Manning; great-grandmother and great- grandfather, Ruth and Eddie Carney.
A Visitation will be at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX on Thursday May 14th, 12:00pm-2:00pm with 2:00pm Funeral Services following.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lee’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association 12345 N. Lamar Blvd. Suite 200 Austin, Tx 78753.
