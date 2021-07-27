GALVESTON — Steven Anthony Martinez was born on December 14, 1979, on Galveston Island and passed away on July 22, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be held at Carnes Brothers funeral home in Galveston on Thursday July 29th at 5pm, with a reception to follow at the Elks Lodge. Steven grew up on the Island and loved surfing, riding his skateboard, fishing in west bay, playing his guitar and Sunday pasta at the Crummett house. After his mother passed away Steven left to fulfill his dream of surfing the "big ones" in Hawaii and hiking the mountains in Colorado, but the sand between his toes was calling and he eventually returned home to stay. Steven attended Ball High School and College of the Mainland and was the top student in his third-year electrical apprenticeship program before his health failed. Once home Steven found his soul mate and love of his life, Lynda Kulick and they built a beautiful life together. Steven was a gentle spirit and loved music, Mardi Gras, movies, shark week, animals and a good game of pool. He was a thespian at heart and loved live theater, musicals, karaoke and his time working at ETC. He and Lynda were at the last performance of Willie Nelson at the Houston rodeo before covid shut everything down and he was happy he finally got to see him in person. The simple things in life gave him the most pleasure, and he could eat more shrimp than anyone I ever knew! His last job was in the theater at Moody Gardens, and he loved everything about it.
Steven was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Sandy Onove, his grandparents, Tony Martinez and Patricia Ferguson and Uncle Mike Martinez. He is survived by his soul mate, Lynda Kulick, father and stepmother, Sam and Annette Martinez, sisters Abigail and Andie Martinez, grandmother Norma Martinez, Aunts and Uncles Billie and Connie Martinez, David and Sue Martinez, Robert and Teresa Martinez, Jimmy Summerfield and Sharon Martinez Alcala, Kim and Ronnie Schoolcraft, Leilani and Casey Reno, Godmother Karen Crummett Sawyer, his adopted family, the Crummetts, and numerous cousins and friends. Special thanks to the staff at MD Anderson hospital and management at Moody Gardens for their kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to Galveston Island Humane Society are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.