Kirk Bernard Coursen - loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away on June 5, 2019 in Webster, TX at the age of 68.
He was born on June 14, 1950 in Santa Monica, CA to Bernard and Lois Coursen.
He was a truck driver in his later years and had recently retired. He enjoyed going to Texans games, the beach, fishing, gardening, and the occasional round of golf.
Preceded in death by his father, Bernard Coursen; mother, Lois Collins; sister, Connie Deeter; and daughter, Kayla Coursen.
Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Brenda Coursen; daughters, Hayley Coursen and Shannon Coursen; granddaughter, Amaya Newsome; grandson, Amari Newsome; niece, Tiffany Haemer; and nephew, David Olesons.
The Celebration of Kirk’s life will be held on June 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at his home.
