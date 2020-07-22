Neva Nell Sartain, age 86 of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Fe, Texas. She received her angel wings and was received into the arms of our Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Neva was born in Merit, Texas on September 6, 1933. Growing up in Arcadia known today as Santa Fe, Texas with her three brothers, Billy, Jimmy and Troy together with her best friend and sister, Patsy. She attended and graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1950 at the age of 16. Soon after, she met the love of her life, Bill Sartain. They married on December 16, 1950 and built a life together lasting 69 -1/2 years. In God’s time they will stroll over heaven together; thanking Him for all His blessings and the extraordinary family they were so proud of.
Raised in the First Assembly of God Church of Arcadia, Neva later joined the Arcadia Baptist Church in Santa Fe where she was a devoted member for over 50 years. While fellowship was close to her heart, being part of the Lydia Sunday School Class, church choir and hand-bell ringers brought her many hours of joy.
Neva was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Family camping trips were among her favorite memories. She especially loved her role as “Ninnie” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family gatherings and holidays were her passion and delight. The dinner table was complete when Ninnie arrived with her cornbread dressing and homemade coconut and chocolate pies. You could also find her at Runge Park watching her boys, grandsons, and great-grandsons playing ball – she was one proud fan! At the same time, she supported the girls in their activities and encouraged them to continue their education and pursue their dreams. She was sweet, but don’t be fooled…she could hold her own around the house with “Pops” and her five kids! Loved to see those blue eyes twinkle when she meant business!
When raising her family was behind her, she joined the worked force outside of her home. First as a teller at the Alvin State Bank, then Texas First Bank of Santa Fe followed by several years at Sante Fe Water District. She later retired, enjoyed traveling with family and friends and cheering on her Houston Astros.
Neva is survived by her husband, William A. “Bill” Sartain, sons Randy (Cindy) Sartain of Houston, TX, Rick Sartain (Debra Folmar) of Santa Fe, TX, Bruce Sartain (Lori) of Fort Deposit, AL; daughters Sandra (Harold) Lewis of Santa Fe, TX, Vicki Trevino of League City, TX; Grandchildren: Greg (Natalie) Sartain of Centerville, OH, Jason (Keri) of Santa Fe, TX, Scott Trcka (Trisha) of Dallas, TX, Jeremy Sartain (Nicole) of Conroe, TX Jennifer Paschetag (Stephen) of Santa Fe, TX), Carrie Siepmann (Jeff) of Magnolia, TX, Gerald Jackson of Seabrook, Texas, Kevin Sartain, Brittany Palermo (Stephen), Natalie Trevino, Alicia Trevino, Hunter Sartain; Great grandchildren: Ashlyn, Trevor, Haley Trcka, Blaire Siepmann, Olivia and Finley Sartain, Josh and Kiki McLaughlin, Makenna and Gryden Sartain, Emmalyn and Wyatt Jackson, Aubrey, Tanner, Tucker, Adalyn Paschetag, Jase Lewis, June and Lincoln Palermo.
Also survived by brothers Jimmy (Peggy) Davenport, Troy (Teresa) Davenport; Don Morgan (Bert). Many nieces and nephews and extended family. Loving and dear friends Ollie and Eloise Johnson. Neva is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Geneva Davenport, brother Billy Davenport, sister Patsy Morgan of Santa Fe, Texas.
The family wishes to thank all of those who prayed and cared for her during her illness. A heartfelt and special thanks to Tammy Stevens and Laura LaBry, RN and Essential Hospice.
Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible Verse, Ephesians 4:32 – “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
Mom (Ninnie)… We’ll remember your smile, your warmth, your love for God, family and friends. You made a difference. Your long and vibrant journey on this earth has come to an end. Close your eyes, open your arms, trust your wings. We love you.
Donations may be made to Arcadia First Baptist Church Building Fund
Pallbearers: Greg Sartain, Jason Lewis, Scott Trcka, Jeremy Sartain, Stephen Paschetag, Hunter Sartain
A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin, Texas with funeral services beginning at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow after services at Southpark Cemetery in Pearland, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy. 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000. www.scottfuneralhome.net
