Leon Evans
HITCHCOCK—Leon Evans, 90, departed this life on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at his daughter’s residence in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
Wilda Auzenne
HITCHCOCK—Mrs. Wilda Auzenne, 91, passed from this life Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Texas City. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Wayne Earl Webb
GALVESTON—Wayne Earl Webb age 70 of Galveston passed away Friday August 2, 2019 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Edward Joseph Trahan
GALVESTON—Edward Joseph Trahan age 74 of Orange passed away Wednesday July 31, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.