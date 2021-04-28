TEXAS CITY — Rick Anthony Bjerke, 56, of Texas City, passed away Thursday April 22, 2021, in Texas City. Rick was born December 17, 1964, in Texas City, to Dave Robinson and Navaleen Bjerke.
Rick loved to do any type of carpentry work and be outside making a garden or just tinkering with different projects in his shop. He was very proud of his two children and loved them and his grand babies so much.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents; grandmother Jesse Phelps and two brothers Allen Bjerke and Danny Bjerke. He is survived by his son David Bjerke (Raenea); daughter Ashleigh Morris (Java); three sisters: Joy Garza, Carmen Harris (Steven) and Yvonne Whittington; five brothers: William Bjerke, Donald Bjerke (Judy), Tommy Bjerke, Dennis Bjerke, and Walter Bjerke; three grandchildren: Ashton Bjerke, Madiline Bjerke and Lawson Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Burial of Ashes will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock with Rev. Dave Alston officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.