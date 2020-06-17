July 21,1938 – June 12, 2020
Catherine Sue Winkler died at her home in Dickinson, Texas on June 12th, 2020. She was born on July 21st, 1938, the fourth of seven children, to Hady and Helen Winkler. She was part of a large, joyful family that was central to her life, including many aunts, uncles and cousins. After graduating from the Ursuline Academy at Galveston, she attended college and business school and then began working for numerous oil and gas companies in Houston and Colorado. She returned to Dickinson in 1992, at the death of her father, to live with her mother, providing her a wonderful life until her death. Sue reemerged into the community of Dickinson, working at The Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in League City. She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Hayden Dee Winkler and Anne Stout, and is survived by two sisters, Patty Winkler and Helen Fosdick and two brothers, Hayden E Winkler and Paul Winkler, as well as many loving spouses, nieces, nephews, and their children.
A mass in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10:00am at The Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson, Texas. Private burial will occur at Mount Olivet Cemetery when circumstances allow for a family gathering. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to the charity of your choice.
