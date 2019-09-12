Carolina Rodriguez, 91, of Dickinson, Texas was called home on September 2, 2019. Carolina was born on October 27, 1927 in Flashing, TX.
She is preceded in her death by her husband, Johnny Rodriguez, II; parents, Santos and Francisca Cantu; daughter-in-law, Gloria Rodriguez; and brothers, Reynaldo and Arnulfo Cantu.
Carolina is survived by one son, Johnny Rodriguez, III; two daughters, Sylvia Ovalle and spouse Raymond Ovalle, Mary Nunez; family friend, Edward Charlez; two sisters, Frances Jacobo and Gregoria Almarez; eight grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, & extended family members.
