Carolina Rodriguez

Carolina Rodriguez, 91, of Dickinson, Texas was called home on September 2, 2019. Carolina was born on October 27, 1927 in Flashing, TX.

She is preceded in her death by her husband, Johnny Rodriguez, II; parents, Santos and Francisca Cantu; daughter-in-law, Gloria Rodriguez; and brothers, Reynaldo and Arnulfo Cantu.

Carolina is survived by one son, Johnny Rodriguez, III; two daughters, Sylvia Ovalle and spouse Raymond Ovalle, Mary Nunez; family friend, Edward Charlez; two sisters, Frances Jacobo and Gregoria Almarez; eight grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, & extended family members.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription