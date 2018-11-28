On Wednesday, November 21, 2018, Reyna Marie Ashworth, loving wife, mother of three children and grandmother of five grandchildren entered into eternal life at the age of 50.
Reyna was born August 21, 1968 in Chicago, Illinois to Michael and Frances Reyes. She graduated from Lyons Township High School in Lyons, Illinois and was a homemaker.
Reyna had a passion for the outdoors and loved life. She loved to be by the water and watch the sunrise and sunset. She also loved to bird watch, camping, fishing and boating. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, strong will, and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Reyna was preceded in death by her mother Frances.
Her spirit is carried on by her husband Allen Melancon, three children; Felicia (James) Brannan, Hanna Ashworth and Haleigh Ashworth, five grandchildren; Kayden Brannan, Kaleb Brannan, Lillian Melancon, Reid Melancon and Alani Smith, five siblings; Mike Reyes, Barbara (Mario) Garcia, John (Karen) Reyes, Melinda Stocki, David (Carolyn) Reyes, step-son Ryan (Kellie) Melancon, mother-in-law, Ann Melancon, brother-in-law, Gary (Tracy) Melancon and sister-in-law, Debbie (Bobby) Kershaw and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial eulogy will be Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. with the memorial visitation from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Crowder Funeral Home located at 851 FM 517 & 646 W, Dickinson, Texas 77539.
In lieu of flowers the family requests you make contributions to the Animal Alliance 1014 Bayou Rd, La Marque, TX 77568 or West Bay Assembly of God Church in Dickinson, 3607 FM 646 Rd E, Dickinson, TX 77539.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.