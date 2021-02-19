Mr. Winston Thomas Adams passed from this life Tuesday evening, February 16, 2021, in La Marque.
Winston was born April 24, 1930 in Polk County, to James W. and Eula Thomas (Gibson) Adams. He graduated from Livingston High School and soon after, married the love of his life, Mary, whom he shared 69 years of marriage with. Winston was a jack of all trades and master of all. Among many talents, he was a skilled mechanic, and carpenter. He worked as an operator at Amoco for over 36 years but when there was a strike, he'd pick up a hammer and roof houses. Winston was a simple man who enjoyed raising cattle and tending to his vegetable garden when he wasn't busy helping others. He was an avid baseball fan. He coached little league baseball for many years and never missed an Astros game. He had a great sense of humor and came up with the silliest sayings. Surely if he was here, he'd be asking us "What in the cat hair are you doing?"
The family would like to thank Winston's caregivers at Bayou Pines for their special care during his stay.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Adams; brothers, R.D., J.C., Dick, and Marvin Adams; sister, Thelma Creel; daughter-in-law, Debbie Adams; granddaughters, Miranda, and Taylor Adams.
Survivors include his sons, Kenneth Adams and wife, Carolyn, Jeffrey Adams and wife, Maureen, Steven Adams and wife, Carol; daughter, Rebecca Withers and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Greg (Kelly), Mark (Ashley), Ben (Alicia), Matt, Todd (Melinda), Sara (Brandon), David (Melissa), Nathan (Alicia), Patricia, Jessica, Adriana, Joshua, Rachel, Morgan; great grandchildren, Tylee, Gregory, Emma, Bella, Arewyn, Gwendolyn, Declan, Bailey, Kami, Jaxon, Andrew, Abigail, Anthony, Parker, Devin, Jasmin, Alene, Quintessa, Mari, Meriyah, Maleeka, Marcus.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 22, 2021, at First Church of God, with Pastor Johnny Angel officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Winston's name to First Church of God, 2209 29th Street North, Texas City, TX 77590. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
