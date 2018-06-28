Beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend, Brian Edward Botik of League City passed from this life to be with his Father in heaven Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at age 45.
Brian was born February 2, 1973, in Houston, Texas to Phil Botik and Ann Lefeber Botik. Brian was a member of the Ball High School class of 1992 and a graduate of Galveston College School of Nursing. Brian served his nation honorably in the United States Navy from 1993 To 1998. He was raised in Bay City, Texas and later moved to Galveston where he met his best friend who became his wife and soul mate. He was known for his love of music, movies, Star Wars, and creating memories for family and friends. Like his mother, he was a compassionate listener and caring nurse. All his patients benefited from his care. He was genuine, funny, always smiling, and could make anyone laugh.
Brian loved the Lord and was not afraid to share his faith. In his own words, “I truly believe death is not the end but a new beginning.” Brian loved his three children unconditionally. His love of life will live on through them and all those whose lives he touched. May the force be with you!
Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Lefeber Botik.
He is survived by loving wife, Jennifer Pahkala Botik, children Breeanna Botik, Logan Botik, and Bella Botik, father Phil Botik of Lubbock, sister Jennifer C. Haglund and husband Hans of Galveston, brother Gregory B. Botik and wife Larissa of Taylor Lake Village, sister Jennifer Weise and Rene of Monrovia, California, and mother and father in law, Gerald and Lynn Pahkala, brother in law Jarett Pahkala and wife Monica in addition to many precious aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Honorary pallbearers are Gregory Botik, Jarett Pahkala, Hans Haglund, Mark Beanie, Kevin Watson, and Gerrick Allen.
Funeral services, with military honors provided by the U.S. Navy will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Reverend Susan Kennard officiating. A private family burial will take place on Sunday in Trinity Church Columbarium. The family will receive visitors at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home form 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday, June 29, 2018.
