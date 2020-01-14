Florence Green was born October 13, 1947. Florence was a long-time resident of the Texas City/La Marque area.
Florence graduated from Lincoln High School in La Marque. Florence furthered her education at College of the Mainland in Texas City and obtained her Master's degree in Business. Shortly following graduation from college, Florence became owner and operator over several MHMR residential housing facilities while maintaining a position at Harbour View Nursing Home as an activity director.
Ms. Florence is preceded in death by her two children, Floyd Nathan Green and Janel Green; her mother, Callie Green; her two brothers, Johnny Ford and Donald Green; sister, Jewel Smith and two nieces, Opal Ralford and Sheryl Smith.
Ms. Green is survived by her older brother, Napoleon Wormley (Maxine); her youngest daughter, Erica Green; her three grandchildren, Jakara Green, Monica James and Keandre Green; her five great-grandkids; her four lovely nieces, Michelle and Patricia Wormley, Cecilia Smith and Brenda Rodriguez; her nephew, Paul Smith; her best friends of 50 years, Velma Thompson and Dorothy Wright.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 1:00 p.m. Both events will take place at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2901 Avenue C in Dickinson, Texas 77539. Amos Sowell will officiate the service. Interment will follow the celebration of life service at Rising Cemetery in La Marque, Texas.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 409-933-4300. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
