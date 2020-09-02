Christopher Wyatt Perez was born April 19, 1979 in Galveston, Texas. He passed away August 11, 2020 in Webster, Texas.
Christopher was preceded in death by his grandparents, Santos and Virginia H. Perez, and John A. and Eva Wyatt Wagner, and aunt Esther Perez.
He is survived by his wife, Amber Perez, beloved daughter, Harmony Perez, and parents Santos and Elizabeth Wagner Perez, along with many extended family members.
He was a graduate of Texas City High School Class of '97 and attended COM, SFA and was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon. He was employed by Irby as a purchaser for Center Point Energy.
Christopher loved many things, but music was his passion. Many will remember Stingaree half-time shows and his trumpet solos, most especially the song Georgia. He was a member of the band Under-Sole and most recently vocalist and guitarist for Slight Chance. He was seldom seen without a guitar in his hand.
During the 1990's Christopher was both an employee and a permanent fixture at Rollerland, which always held a special spot in his heart.
His greatest role in life, however, was being a father. He cherished and adored his daughter, Harmony, and always made her his top priority in life.
Many will recall his quick wit and his humor, boldness and exuberance for life. Christopher lived with loudness and was dearly loved. He excelled at anything he enjoyed and his life with us ended far too soon.
A memorial service will be held at 1p.m., Sunday, September 6th, at Walter Hall Pavillion in League City. Please remember to wear a face mask.
Eternal rest grant unto Christopher, O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
