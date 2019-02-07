Mary Helen Matthews age 85 of Texas City, TX gained her Heavenly wings to be with the Lord on January 29, 2019.
Helen was born September 5, 1933 in Lafayette, LA to Wilfred Benoit, Sr., and Yolanda Francis Benoit. She professed her love for Christ early on, and was a member of First Baptist Church. She was employed as a housekeeper for many families throughout the years. She loved shopping, dancing, flower gardening, spending time with family, watching Wheel of Fortune, her favorite baseball team the Houston Astros play, and taking care of her cat “Meanie”. She had a great sense of humor and a smile that would light up a room. Some things she said that will be remembered are “You never know what’s around the corner”, “It is what it is”, and “Just remember I love you, and I’ll always love you.”
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Elfonso Matthews, brothers Haywood Boudreaux, and Wilfred Benoit, Jr., sisters Mary Green and Mildred Broussard.
She will forever be cherished by her two beautiful children, Barbara Bellard (the late Ray Bellard), and Charles Robertson (Dana). Beloved sister-in-law Carol Landry Benoit, Her grandchildren Marcus Tottenham (Tranika), Ametra Bellard-Randle (Donald), Keitra Anderson (Eric), Nicholas Robertson (Montrease), Ebony Bellard, Miesha Brown (Chris), and Victoria Fontenot. 13 Great Grandchildren, and a host of dedicated family members and friends.
A Public Visitation will be held Saturday February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Service to Celebrate Her Life at 1:00 p.m. Both Services will be held at First Baptist Church, 2120 36th St. North, Texas City, TX 77590. Memorials may be sent to Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Fwy, Texas City, TX 77591
