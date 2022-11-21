CROCKETT, TX — Harold Wayne Williams, 85, of Crockett passed away November 16, 2022. Wayne was born July 18, 1937 in Greenville, Texas to parents, Carl Lewis Williams and Dovie Jackson Williams. He was a 1955 graduate of Dickinson High School then was awarded a basketball and track scholarship from Lamar University graduating with his Bachelor’s Degree then received his Master’s Degree in Math Science from the University of New Mexico and still holds the Texas State UIL record at the state basketball tournament for most consecutive free throws.
Wayne was a member of the Lothrop Masonic Lodge #21 AF & AM and a longtime member of the First Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years, still currently teaching the Adult Class. He was a former coach and teacher and owner of Wayne Williams Motor Company.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Syneva Usry Williams of Crockett; 4 sons and their families; sister, Bonnie Dues of Dickinson. Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Dovie Williams; sisters, Helen Barnett, Mary Wedgeworth, Margaret Edwards.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, Crockett. Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Youth Dept, 801 East Goliad Ave, Crockett, TX 75835. Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com.
