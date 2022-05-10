ALVIN, TX — Anna “Roene” Cochran passed away at home on May 4, 2022. She fought courageously with chronic illness for several years before her passing and she never gave up. Roene was born October 18, 1944, in Corpus Christi, Texas to Edgar Emmit Thomason and Lillie May Potts. Roene lost her father at a very young age, and she moved with her mother and older sister, Geneva, to Alvin, Texas. Lillie remarried to Carlton Luther Jensen of Arcadia, Texas, who raised Roene as his own. Roene spent her childhood in Arcadia, Texas among family and friends from both sides. Roene married her husband, James “Eddie” Cochran of Alvin, Texas on May 2, 1964. They were married for 58 years. She stayed home to raise her three children, Karen, Shelly and Gregg, then returned to school to get her Nursing degree at Alvin Community College, graduating in 1983. She worked at the University of Texas Medical Branch as an RN and Head Nurse and retired in 2005.
After retirement, Roene and Eddie traveled, and stayed busy, helping others, and caring for grandchildren. Roene was the matriarch of our family and was always there to lend an ear and give support. She had many many friends and gladly served as Mother and confidante to wayward souls and lost children. She loved life, was a great storyteller, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She was the best Wife, Mother, and Nana a family could have. She always saw to our needs before her own. She laughed with us, cried with us, told us funny stories, and nagged at us to do better, but she unconditionally loved us even when we failed. She and Dad took us on fantastic adventures, and we went camping throughout the United States. She was a prolific reader and a master cook. As a close family friend said, “She can cook circles around all the other angels in heaven and they are in for a treat.” She could take an old shoe and turn it into a meal fit for a king. She made the most beautiful pies with perfect crusts and sharp meringue peaks cooked to a delicious perfection. Her pork chops, pots of pinto beans, cornbread, biscuits, and fried okra and squash dishes were divine. We could always look forward to our favorite cake or pie made with love for our birthdays. We all have a missing piece of our hearts but take comfort that she is no longer in pain and is with God and many friends and relatives in heaven.
After retirement, Roene reunited with a very close group of friends she went to first grade and through high school with, which we called her Ya Ya’s. They got together often and helped each other through thick and thin. We are so grateful for all their friendship and support through the past few years.
Roene is preceded in death by her parents, Lillie and Carlton Jensen and Edgar Thomason, long with sister, Geneva Hatcher. She is survived by her husband, James “Eddie” Cochran, daughters, Karen Cochran, Shelly Frenzel, and son and daughter in law, Gregg and Christy Cochran, her grandchildren, Samantha and Joey Vela, Haley and Payton Werely, Abby Frenzel, Lillie Cochran, and Garrett Cochran, and her great grandchildren, Ben and Charlee Vela along with cousins, nieces and nephews .
The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Froberg Funeral Home at Oak Park on Friday May 13, 2022, where the funeral will be held at 2:00 P.M.
Interment will follow in the Confederate Cemetery in Alvin.
Arrangements by Froberg Funeral Home at Oak Park, 300 Oak Park Drive, Alvin, Texas 77511 (281)331.8217.
