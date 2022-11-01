Betty Margaret (Davidson) Claussen

TULSA, OK — Betty Margaret (Davidson) Claussen of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the age of 85 surrounded by loved ones. Betty was born in Alta Loma, Texas on August 11, 1937, to parents Odie M. and Nellie Gertrude (Lohec) Davidson. Betty was a graduate Santa Fe High School where she met her future husband. She married Henry L. Claussen in 1955. After Henry's military service, they returned to Alta Loma and started their first of many businesses. Betty was a devoted mother and grandmother and no matter where her travels took her with her husband, she was always thinking of them.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Odie and Gertrude Davidson; brothers, Odie Ray Davidson, AJ Davidson and Daniel Davidson; sister, Ruth Johnston and great-grandchildren, Colton Claussen and Riley Garcia.

