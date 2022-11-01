TULSA, OK — Betty Margaret (Davidson) Claussen of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the age of 85 surrounded by loved ones. Betty was born in Alta Loma, Texas on August 11, 1937, to parents Odie M. and Nellie Gertrude (Lohec) Davidson. Betty was a graduate Santa Fe High School where she met her future husband. She married Henry L. Claussen in 1955. After Henry's military service, they returned to Alta Loma and started their first of many businesses. Betty was a devoted mother and grandmother and no matter where her travels took her with her husband, she was always thinking of them.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Odie and Gertrude Davidson; brothers, Odie Ray Davidson, AJ Davidson and Daniel Davidson; sister, Ruth Johnston and great-grandchildren, Colton Claussen and Riley Garcia.
Betty is survived by her husband of 67 years, Henry L. Claussen; daughter, Kathy Hamilton (John Torres); sons, Don (Melodie) Claussen, Darryl (Beverly) Claussen, Dan (DeeDee) Claussen and David Claussen; grandchildren, Crystal (Scott) Gordon, Donald Claussen Jr. (fiancée, Pam), Brandi Claussen, Jerry (Paula) Claussen, Amber (Ellen) Claussen, DJ (Shannan) Claussen, Ty Claussen and Dani Claussen; great-grandchildren, Jade Gordon, Jax Gordon, Taylor Claussen, Caitlin Claussen, Ashtin Claussen, Calan Braunsdorf, Simon Claussen, Canyon Claussen, Owllyn Claussen, Cadence Claussen; sister-in-law, Karen (Jim) Lee, sister-in-law's Linda Davidson, Karen Davidson and Barbara Davidson and brother-in-law, Mark Johnston and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Paul Meiller officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Don Claussen, Darryl Claussen, Dan Claussen, David Claussen, Jerry Claussen and Ty Claussen.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
The family would like to thank the ICU/CCU staff at the Ascension St. John Medical Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
