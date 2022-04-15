Marinic

Services for Frank Marinic will be held at 6:00pm, Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Elks Lodge, 1518 23rd St. in Galveston, Texas

Williams

Services for Ella Williams will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Avenue, La Marque, 77568

Griffin

Services for Melvin Griffin will be held at 11am-1pm, Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Small Events, 1215 1st St. in La Marque, Texas

Pines

Services for Travis Pines will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock, Texas.

Marshall

Services for Sherriell Marshall will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 16, 2022 at MT ZION BAPTIST CHURCH, 227 4TH AVE N, TEXAS CITY, TX 77590

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription