Timothy Tyrone Talas went home to our Lord Jesus on June 8th, 2018.
Tim was born September 20th, 1961 to the late Alfred and Grace Talas of League City, Texas where he graduated from Clear Creek High School and worked as a mechanic in his younger years.
Tim is survived by his siblings Stella Cuneo and Toni Perkins, nephew Jason Lively, niece Candace Cuneo and nephew Nathan Perkins Jr.
The Family wishes to send a special thanks to Sue Hancock for all of Tim's care-taking.
The family asks to please make donations in Tim’s name to any local animal adoption agency.
