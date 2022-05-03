Logan Avery Jones

GALVESTON — March 25, 2020 — April 30, 2022
Heaven gained another Angel.
Ankle high grass, green and plush. A shriek of pure joy erupts as the little pumping legs outpower what we know as gravity, moving him farther away. A stark contrast from his mother’s dark hair, and beautiful brown puppy dog eyes, Logan is angelic with his curly blonde locks of hair, and stunning blue eyes. Smiling... always smiling, so much that his nickname from his granny was Smiley. I have never seen a baby be so happy, all the time. Run fast, run hard... until we see you again.
We watched the beauty of Hannah, with her dark hair and big puppy dog brown eyes, flourish as a mother and person with the birth of Logan. We witnessed a beautiful transition from a lost soul, to one who found a purpose... a reason to be better every day. She met and fell in love with Treston, a young man who has become like a son to our family. A young man who was there before and when Logan was born and has been there ever since, as his bonus father. He brought Hunter into our lives, and it seemed that all was right in the world. They worked hard to make a family, and to make life better for those babies. Even to the point of the wonderful news that we were going to be blessed with another grandchild soon.
Logan was loved tremendously by all who knew him and will be missed every second of every day. We must keep our Faith. It is in times like these that we find out what we can actually endure, and we need Faith for that. I pray for understanding, and peace for our family. While we do not know God’s will, we must maintain Faith that there is a bigger picture at play, and that we are meant to play our parts, and that our wonderful little man is playing a huge role in something we are just not privy to... yet.
April 30, 2022, will forever live in our hearts. It is the day Heaven gained a little blue-eyed, blonde-haired angel along with his sister... We called him Logan Avery, and are beyond grateful for the very short, very sweet time he was on loan to us. In our hearts, we know you are there, with all the loved ones who have gone before you. In our minds, we can see your little legs, running so fast to get to them, to tell them of your short stay here with us, and how much you loved life, and how much you are loved and cherished. It showed... in every picture, every video, every interaction. Pure innocence. A life lost way too soon. He leaves behind devoted families who loved him more than life.
He leaves behind a legacy that will not be forgotten. We will honor his life just as he was... by living.
Logan was joined on his next journey by his sister, Jade. They were together until the last minute, and we take comfort in knowing that if this had to happen, and we were going to lose them both, that they were at least together, and are together, waiting on the rest of us. Kristi Kelley, we love you. You are a part of this family, and we will forever be here for you.
Logan left behind his mother Hannah Cospelich, bonus father Treston Clark, his brother Hunter and his biological father Dustin Jones as well as many family members.
Funeral services will be 10 AM Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:30 PM to 8 00 Pm at the funeral Home.
