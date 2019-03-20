Ronald Glen “Poopa” Cotton, Jr. was born on March 3, 1989 to Ronald, Sr. and Pamela Cotton in Galveston, Texas. “Poopa” passed away on March 14, 2019.
“Poopa” was very charismatic and full of energy. “Poopa” was known to be loyal and loved by many. “Poopa” attended St. John Baptist Church with his wife over the past five years.
“Poopa” is preceded in death by his grandfather, Isaac Thompson and grandmother, Bobbie Thompson.
“Poopa” will leave his cherished memory to his wife, Kelly Stevenson-Cotton; parents, Ronald, Sr. and Pamela Cotton; stepchildren, DaJordyn, Genesis, LeKenya and Terius; sisters, Rhonda Hart (Lynell), Ronnetta McNair (Corey), Malesha Smith; brother, Christus Yell; nieces, Treasure, De'Asia, Ma'Ryia, Taylor and Laila; nephews, Malachi, Malcolm, Derrion and Kameron; a dear friend, Chad Cohen and a wealth of devoted family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all of us who have laughed and come in contact with him over the years.
A public visitation will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. followed by a service to celebrate his life at 10:00 a.m. Both events will take place at the chapel at Bay Area Funeral Directors, located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) in Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
