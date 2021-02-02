KEMAH — Kristy Marie Hedger passed away at her home in Kemah TX on January 27, 2021 at the age of 51.
Kristy is reunited in death with her Grandmother, Wilma D. Cramer; Grandfather, Obed H. Cramer; Grandfather, Galdo Pavini; her Father, James A. Pavini; and her Father-in-law Paul A. Hedger.
Kristy is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Paul Hedger; her ‘favorite son’ Aleq Matthew Sheets; her ‘favorite daughter’ Nicole Jean Sanders and ‘favorite son-in-law’ Cody Wayne Sanders. Her best friend and mother Carol Jean Pavini as well as her dear brother, David Johnathan Pavini. Kristy was also a proud grandmother to Dani Marie (Danielle) Sanders. She was also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and numerous other family and friends.
By the time Kristy was 18 years old she had lived in 3 countries, 5 states and 13 cities. Kristy made fast friends everywhere she went, had an enormous imagination and a magnetic personality. As a two-year-old in Japan, she meandered to a neighbor’s house where her mother found her playing with their little girl even though they didn’t speak the same language. She started a clown group with her friends in Ilwaco, WA. She was voted Prom queen senior year in high school after only living in New Buffalo, MI for a year. She was warm, friendly and truly never met a stranger.
Kristy earned an Associate of Arts Degree from College of the Mainland and a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Houston Clear Lake. Teaching was Kristy’s passion and each one of her students held a very special place in her heart.
Kristy was dedicated to her students, but she was devoted to her family. Making her family happy was her true life’s work. She was a loving wife, attentive daughter, devoted mother, dedicated sister, doting grandmother and faithful friend. Kristy put each and every person in her life before herself. She had a heart of gold and a passion for ensuring everyone was taken care of.
Words cannot describe the devotion she had to providing love to every individual she met in life. We will all have different memories of her, but they will all have two things in common: her radiant smile and the warmth of her love. Kristy exuded kindness and love to every person that she met. She touched an innumerable number of lives and her legacy of love and kindness will live on in each of them.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. Masks are required. A livestream of the service will also be available.
