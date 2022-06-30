TEXAS CITY — Patricia Epler Coffey, 79, of Texas City, Texas, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Burial will follow service at the Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock. A reception will follow at the Nessler Center in Texas City.
Patricia was born on March 26, 1943, in Texas City to Doyle M. Gray and Mattie Lee Ozan Gray. She graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1961. Patricia worked for TSO for 20 years, then went on to work for St. Mary's Hospital and Shriner's Hospital in Galveston. She enjoyed family game night, especially Cards Against Humanity, and playing dominoes (42). Patricia also enjoyed going to the races to watch her son and daughter race on Saturday nights.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John H. Coffey, brothers Gene Gray and Gerald Gray, and her sister Reba Dorsey and her children's father Raymond Epler.
Survivors include her children, Quentin Epler (Kim) and Missy Epler Sandoval (Roberto). Three grandchildren, Christopher Walters (Jessica), Matthew Bullock (Maria), and Dustin Bozeman. Four great grandchildren, Ayana, Monica, and Kamilla Sandoval, and Luke Bullock. Also, her brothers, Revis Gray (Janet) and Ronald Gray (Ramona) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Keith Gray, Karl Gray, Randy Epler, Dwayne Epler, Alan Horridge and Robert Pace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.