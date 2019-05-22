Mr. Bennie Lee Creamer, Jr., 67, passed away in La Marque, Texas on May 19th, 2019.
Mr. Creamer was born in Martinez, California on January 9th, 1952.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 24th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., and the Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City, Texas. The burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas. Pastor Christopher Crear of Sunlight Baptist Church will be officiating.
