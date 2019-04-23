Michael Wayne Cole, most recently of Santa Fe, Texas, formerly of Jamaica Beach took his last breath in the arms of his wife at home on April 19th, Good Friday after battling Renal Cell Carcinoma for almost 20 years.
He was born in Houston, Texas on August 30, 1952. He grew up in Houston and graduated from Jessie H. Jones High School in 1970. He volunteered for the U.S. Army immediately after graduation. He served in the Republic of Vietnam as a helicopter crew chief. He was a proud Veteran.
He met Terri Payne on August 5, 1983 and from that day forward they were inseparable. 364 days later she became Terri Cole & they remained entwined until his death.
He worked in the oil field industry his entire career doing everything from being a machinist to estimator, shop superintendent. He was a brilliant man teaching himself calculus, trigonometry and algebra in order to excel at his craft.
Michael loved his family & the Lord. He worked hard & played harder. He loved to ride his Harley. He loved to fish and take people out in his boat. He loved to travel in his motorhome. He & his wife traveled the world visiting 8 different countries & seeing all of the sights on his bucket list.
He loved to talk and disseminate his wealth of “useless information”. He loved to read and it was a challenge to keep enough books for him. He loved watch the western channel and was a Civil War buff.
He had a way with children. They loved him and he loved them. He enjoyed giving advice and helping them solve adult problems. He loved sweets. It didn’t matter if they were the most expensive or the least expensive, he loved them all.
He loved his animals, especially his dogs. He was a member of the Galveston Lion’s Club for several years & The Patriot Guard Riders.
He was an amazing gardener & always had a phenomenal crop every year.
He attended church at the First United Methodist in Dickinson after moving to Santa Fe until he was no longer physically able to do so.
He is survived by his wife of almost 35 years, his daughter Melissa Morgan, his son Phillip Cole and his wife Samantha, his three grandchildren, Jackson Cole & Emily Nicole Morgan and Brayden Michael Cole.
He is also survived by his 4 “adopted” sons Derrick Fletcher, Louis Allen, Tyler Reeves & U.S. Army E-5 Sergeant, Christopher Perry. As well as many other family members & friends.
He is also survived by his constant companion pups, Micah Leigh, JJ Spot, Aggie Mae, and Howard Hughes.
There will be a Celebration of Michael’s life on Friday, May 3, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517, Dickinson, Texas 77539 at 10:30 a.m. Immediately following the Patriot Guard will escort the mourners to Houston National Cemetery at 10410 Veteran’s Memorial Houston, Texas 77038.
Donations for Helping Paws of Chambers County can be made in Michael’s memory by visiting here: paypal.me/helpingpawschambers
