June Higgins Callihan, of Spring, Texas passed away Friday, December 14, 2018 at the age of 94. She was born June 6, 1924 in Ft. Worth, Texas to A.B Higgins and Alma Lena Mattis Higgins. June Callihan was a member of the Eastern Star.
She is preceded in death by her parents A.B and Alma Higgins; husband, Gerald W. Callihan & husband, John A. Meyer, brother Patrick Mathis, son, Michael D Callihan and grandchildren Nicholas, Michelle and Michael A Callihan.
June is survived by her daughter, Vicki Lynn and husband Bing Goodale of Granbury, TX; son, Kenneth R. Callihan and wife Sherry E. Callihan of Spring, TX. She has 5 living grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
June’s family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 from 6-9 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Funeral, 1645 East Main Street, League City, Texas. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at Forest Park East, Webster, Texas. Pallbears will be Mitchel Callihan, Mark Callihan, Corey Callihan, Tyler Abney, Kenneth C. Callihan and Justin Henry. Honorary pallbearers will be Dylan Callihan and Brian Goodale.
