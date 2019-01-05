Stacy Renee King, 52, of La Marque Texas, passed away December 31, 2018 peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was a fighter and battled her breast cancer for close to 3 years.
Memorial services will be held 12:00 p.m., Sunday, January 13, 2019 with a visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
Stacy Renee King was born July 21, 1966 in Texas City, Texas. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. She was one of the most genuine and loving person one could ever have the privilege and honor to know. She was also a jokester to the end and a kind-hearted soul that would give you her shirt off her back if you needed it. She went out with a bang with the fireworks going off as she was leaving her place of residence. In her lifetime time she worked as a process technology operator, manager at Lowes, and numerous other jobs. She grew up playing softball, basketball and track. She continued to play softball and coach after graduation. She surrounded herself with the loves of her live, her children and grandchildren. She traveled and tried new things all the time. She lived her life it to its fullest.
She is proceeded in death by Joe L Powell, Martha Plott King, Rex Leroy King and Hazel Marie Farmer.
She is survived by her wife, Valerie L McQuality; children, Stephanie Smith and Joshua Smith, Conner Molenda, Morgan Molenda; grandkids, James Molenda, Riley Molenda, Cain Smith, J.J Smith; mother, Joyce M. Hooker and David Hooker; father, Jerry L King; brothers and Sisters, Sherry Whitsett and Ben Whitsett, Joe L. King and Debbie King, Jaime Molenda and William Molenda; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
