Billie Eugene Holt was born on August 26, 1947 to Eddie Sr. and Ella Mae Holt.
He was a 1966 graduate of Lincoln High School, a Navy veteran, a retired plumber with Mark-1 and a member of Little Rock Baptist Church. His love for his family and friends will greatly be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Ella Holt Davis; son, Billy “Squeaky” Holt, Jr.; sister, Barbara Holt; brothers, Walter Holt and Carl Holt.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Willie Mae Holt; children, Karen Johnson, Sessil Thompson, Brandon Thompson (Zenobia); sisters, Effie Louise Skinner (Isaiah), Dr. Mary Ashley (Ellis), Ella Dixon (Charles); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, God-children, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with a chapel service to begin at 3:30 p.m. located at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas, 77591. Burial to follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
