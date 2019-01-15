Ethel Marie Hansen, 85, entered into Heaven on Sunday January 13, 2019, in Galveston, Texas. She was at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 26th, 1933 in Galveston, to Mr. and Mrs. H. A. Barrow.
Ethel attended high school at Dominican High School in Galveston and was an active member of the alumni until her death.
On November 1st, 1949, she married Herman P. Hansen Jr., the love of her life. Together they recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.
Ethel was a faithful Catholic and attended St. Peter’s Church until its closing. She was an exceptional homemaker for over 69 years. Her greatest joy in this life was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She showed an unbelievable loving devotion to her husband, children and grandchildren every day, always putting their needs first. The example she showed of how to love others was possibly her most valuable gift to them. Ethel was an incredible cook, and until she got sick, made sure her family never missed a meal. Her hobbies included sewing, working in her yard, bowling and fishing.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, Sophie and Henry Barrow; mother-in-law, Millie Oystermeyar; her sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Winston Braswell, of Texas City and her first born grandson, Matthew Allen Hansen.
Ethel is survived by her husband, Herman Hansen; son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Dana Hansen; grandchildren, Benjamin Joseph (BJ) Hansen and Ashley and husband Corey Lee; great-granddaughter, Remi Jo Lee; her nieces, Brenda Lera, Barbara and husband Steve Jamail, Ann and husband Blair McDonald, and Pam and husband Larry Singleton.
Visitation with the family will be at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a Rosary to begin at 6:30 P.M., with Deacon Sam Dell’Olio officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 18, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Jude Ezuma officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston, Texas.
Pallbearers will be BJ Hansen, Corey Lee, Benny Holland, Darrell Apffel, Joe Russo, Jr. and Raul Castro.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to The American Cancer Society.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the loving care provided by the entire Texas Home Health Hospice team.
