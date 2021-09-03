Venters-Hampton
Services for Doris Venters-Hampton will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
(Blain) Sikes
Services for Marjorie "Erin" (Blain) Sikes will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Emken - LInton Funeral Home in Texas City
