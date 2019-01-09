Deborah Craddock, affectionately known as “Coach Craddock”, of Texas City, TX transitioned from mortal to immortality on Friday, January 4, 2019 at her residence.
She recently retired from Public Education and Coaching Girls Athletics in the Texas City Independent School District following a successful twenty plus year career. She spent her retirement time caring for her mother, serving the Lord, and discovering the treasurers of Resale Shopping. She loved Sports and Music and continually encouraged her son as he majored in Music and is now the curator at his own Vocal Studio in Austin, TX.
She is survived by her son, Ronnie Hall and many other relatives, friends, students and co-workers.
A Public Visitation will be held Friday, January 11, 2019 beginning at 4:00 P.M. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, TX 77591 (409)986-9900.
A Service to Celebrate Coach Craddock’s Life will be held Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery Webster, TX.
All Services will be conducted by Reverend Walter Abernathy and the Carnes Funeral Home Staff. The Family will receive friends at the Church following the burial ceremony. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ronnie Hall Vocal Studio for Student Scholarships. Memorials may also be sent to Carnes Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.