SANTA FE—Mrs. Oneta Nadine Hawkins passed from this life Tuesday afternoon, February 19, 2019, in Santa Fe.
Born November 18, 1926 in Clarksville, Texas, Mrs. Hawkins had been a resident of Santa Fe since 2003 previously of Alvin. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Santa Fe and a former member of First Baptist Church in Alvin. Oneta was co-owner of Alvin Investments and helped renovate houses. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Maggie (Heitman) Revell; husband, Don Franklin Hawkins; sisters, Sara Parnell, Inez Garner, Earline Williams, Margaret Tate, Delorice Vanderbrook; brothers, R. D. Revell, Coy Revell.
Survivors include her son, Eddie Hawkins of Alvin; daughters, Patricia Lippert and husband, David of Santa Fe, Brenda Rehm and husband, Dennis of Santa Fe; sister, Dorothy Akins of Borger, Texas; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation with the family will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501 with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m., with Reverend Katharine Redpath officiating.
Pallbearers will be Travis Hawkins, Darin Lippert, Kyle Rehm, Daniel Schmid, Jeremy Stoffer and Nic Wilson.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Oneta’s name to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Post Office Box 156, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
